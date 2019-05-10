LOS ANGELES — Tesla CEO Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a pedophile in a verbal sparring match that unfolded last summer after the underwater rescue of youth soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave.

A federal court judge in Los Angeles set an Oct. 22 trial date in a Friday court filing that rejected Musk’s attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth.

Musk called Unsworth a “pedo” in a July 15 post on this Twitter account after Unsworth dismissed Musk’s attempts to help rescue the soccer players as a “PR stunt.”

Musk contended his insult was protected from legal action, but the judge overseeing the case disagreed.

