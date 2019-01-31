GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge in Maryland has finished hearing trial testimony for lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Denise Hulett says trial testimony ended Thursday. U.S. District Judge George Hazel is scheduled to hear closing arguments by lawyers for the government and the plaintiffs on Feb. 21.

Hazel began hearing testimony a week after a federal judge in New York barred the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the census for the first time since 1950. The Justice Department is appealing that ruling.

Hulett represents the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She says the judge heard testimony by more than a dozen witnesses over six days.

Plaintiffs for the Maryland case also include residents of Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Florida.

