Prosecutors say Prall acknowledged creating political action committees called “Feel Bern,” ‘’HC4President” and “Trump Victory.” Websites for the bogus committees told supporters their money would pay for transporting voters to polling sites, training volunteers and making phone calls.

Authorities say Prall used only about $5,000 for political causes and spent the rest of the money on personal expenses such as travel, hotel stays, alcohol and massages.

