Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless,” while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately.
The 14 women, who have sued separately, have not been identified in the lawsuits. They are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who’s said he planned to submit evidence from several of the women to investigators.
Authorities have declined to comment on the allegations.
The NFL has said it’s investigating the allegations against Watson.
Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks but has asked to be traded from the Texans, who had a 4-12 record last season.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.