Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family, prosecutors said.
A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of Cepeda’s relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.
It was not known if Cepeda, who has been hospitalized since giving birth, had a lawyer yet.
She was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday, Krista Henery, a spokesperson for 19th Judicial District Attorney Michael Rourke, said. She has been charged as an adult.
While being questioned, Cepeda was asked what she was thinking when the baby was born, according to the arrest affidavit. “She stated she had to figure out how to tell her mom,” the investigator wrote.