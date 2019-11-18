Eleven university students and one former student died on Nov. 18, 1999, when a 40-foot bonfire structure holding about 5,000 logs collapsed. Twenty-seven other students were injured.

Janice Kerlee, the mother of a student who died, said those who died were “extraordinary young people” known for their smiles and love for people.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young says he hopes Monday’s ceremony brings solace to the loved ones of those who died.

