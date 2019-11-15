The parole board unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed. The board rejected Reed’s request to commute his sentence to life in prison.

Reed, 51, is set for lethal injection Wednesday for the 1996 killing of Stacey Stites, 19.

The board’s decision was to go next to Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who had not said whether he would accept it, reject it or do nothing. The stay probably makes Abbott’s decision moot until Reed’s appeals are exhausted.

Bryce Benjet, an attorney with the Innocence Project, which is representing Reed, said the 120-day reprieve would be critical to properly consider “powerful new evidence of his innocence” and for possibly allowing DNA testing that could prove “who actually committed the crime.”

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have received support from such celebrities as Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Oprah.

— Associated Press

MILITARY

Supreme Court to review old rape cases

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether military personnel can be prosecuted for rape long after the crime occurred in an appeal of a lower-court ruling that overturned the rape conviction of an Air Force captain.

The justices will hear the administration’s bid to reinstate the conviction of F-16 instructor pilot Michael Briggs after the Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, the top military appeals court, placed a five-year time limit on filing charges for older rape claims.

That court ruled that even though a 2006 change to U.S. military law specified that rape claims can be prosecuted in the armed forces without a time limit, the change did not apply retroactively. The rape for which Briggs had been convicted in 2014 occurred in 2005.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, warning that the Pentagon continues to receive reports of rapes that occurred before 2006 but the military court’s ruling “bars prosecution of any of them.”

Court papers said Briggs forced a member of his squadron to have sex with him after a night of heavy drinking in May 2005. She did not immediately report the incident, but in 2013, she recorded a phone call in which he admitted: “I will always be sorry for raping you.”

After his court-martial, Briggs was sentenced to a reprimand, confinement for five months and dismissal from the military.

In February, the military appeals court reversed the conviction, prompting the appeal to the Supreme Court.

The justices on Friday also took up the administration’s appeals in two other military cases involving rape convictions in 1998 and 2000 that were also reversed by the armed forces court.

— Reuters

CALIFORNIA

Jury awards $1 million to Planned Parenthood

A federal jury has found that an antiabortion activist illegally secretly recorded workers at Planned Parenthood clinics and is liable for violating federal and state laws. The jury ordered him and others to pay nearly $1 million in damages.

After a six-week civil trial, the San Francisco jury found that David Daleiden trespassed on private property and committed other crimes in recording the 2015 videos. He and the Center for Medical Progress claimed Planned Parenthood illegally sells fetal tissue, which the group says it does not do.

Daleiden and Sandra Merritt face 14 criminal charges each of invasion of privacy in a trial to begin Dec. 6. They have pleaded not guilty and argue they are undercover journalists shielded from prosecution.

Planned Parenthood says punitive and compensatory damages total $2.3 million.

— Associated Press

