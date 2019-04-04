TEXAS

Ruling leads to clergy barred from executions

Texas will bar clergy of all faiths from accompanying inmates into the death chamber after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed an execution because the state did not allow the man’s Buddhist spiritual adviser in.

The policy, which had previously allowed Christian and Muslim chaplains employed by the department to enter the chamber, now forbids anyone besides security personnel from entering, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Thursday.

“Employed chaplains can no longer walk the extra four steps” into the chamber with inmates, spokesman Jeremy Desel said in a phone interview. He noted that religious advisers of any faith can remain in the witness room.

The change comes less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the execution of Patrick Murphy, 57, a member of the “Texas 7” group of prison escapees who was placed on death row in 2003. The court ruled that not allowing an inmate’s choice of religious adviser in the death chamber would be discriminatory.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has said it abides by the ruling while adhering to security protocol.

But critics called the new policy an attempt to avoid granting prisoners of different faiths the solace of having an adviser with them in their last moments.

— Reuters

Nearly 300 arrested in ICE raid on tech firm

Immigration agents have arrested nearly 300 people at a North Texas technology company in what authorities say is one of the largest enforcement actions of its kind in a decade.

About 200 law enforcement officials descended Wednesday on CVE Technology Group in Allen, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas. The technology repair company was employing people working in the United States illegally, according to federal authorities, who did not release details on the approximately 280 people who were taken away on buses. Each will face deportation proceedings.

ICE said in a statement that it began auditing CVE employment documents after receiving tips that the business was knowingly hiring people not authorized to work in the country. Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, began an audit in January of CVE records that confirmed hiring irregularities, according to the statement.

The Texas raid was the latest in multiple high-profile busts of businesses around the country as part of an immigration crackdown under President Trump.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Settlement reached in wrongful death case

The city of Detroit reached an $8.25 million settlement Thursday with the family of a 7-year-old girl accidentally killed by a police officer during a 2010 raid. Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia announced the settlement with the family of Aiyana Stanley-Jones four days before a civil trial was to begin.

The girl was shot in the head while she slept on a couch. Joseph Weekley, a member of an elite police unit, was the first officer through the door of her home during a chaotic search for a murder suspect. He says he accidentally fired his gun during a struggle with Aiyana’s grandmother.

The settlement still needs approval from the Detroit City Council.

Weekley was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but a judge dismissed that charge during a second trial in 2014.

— Associated Press