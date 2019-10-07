The base says the facility went on lockdown at about 7 a.m. Monday after an unauthorized person who was possibly armed made it onto the grounds.

In February, a man was fatally shot at the base after he drove through a gate at the Naval Air Station. In that case, the man was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen and led authorities on a chase before crashing into a barrier at the base’s north gate.

