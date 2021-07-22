Val Verde County, which has around 50,000 residents, has become the backdrop of Abbott’s criticism of President Joe Biden over the border as the two-term governor, who is up for reelection in 2022, has sought to take Trump's mantle on immigration. He returned to the county last weekend along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who tweeted this week that she had tested positive for COVID-19.