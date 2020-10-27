In a statement, the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers applauded Tuesday’s vote, saying it “was the right decision” and “would not have happened without the collective strength and unity of voices from social workers across the state and nation, countless advocacy groups, federal and state legislators, and all others voicing their grave concern against the changes.”
State Sen. José Menéndez, a San Antonio Democrat, also praised their decision. “It is courageous to do the right thing when someone in power advised you otherwise,” he said in a statement. He added that he appreciated the vote “to stand on the right side of history.”
Messages to the council’s spokeswoman and Abbott’s office were not immediately returned.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.