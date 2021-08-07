In a joint statement Saturday, Democrats said 26 of them would remain “part of an active presence in Washington maintained for as long as Congress is working.”
— Associated Press
DELAWARE
Protesters pan vaccine mandate by hospital
Hundreds of people met Saturday outside a Delaware hospital to protest ChristianaCare’s decision to require employees to get coronavirus vaccines or be dismissed.
More than 300 gathered at Christiana Hospital to protest the mandate, saying there isn’t enough information on vaccines, doubting their effectiveness and claiming their right to choose is being infringed upon, the News Journal of Wilmington reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has consistently maintained that the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.
— Associated Press
INDIANA
Life sought in killings of woman, 3 children
Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for a man charged in the killing of a woman and her three children.
Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, of Fort Wayne, Ind., who faces four counts of murder, appeared Friday in Allen Superior Court as prosecutors requested the sentence.
The bodies of Sarah Nicole Zent, 26; her sons, Carter Matthew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and daughter, Aubree Christine Zent, 2, were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home. All four died of stab wounds, and the mother also had been strangled, the Allen County coroner said.
— Associated Press
N.C. snake collector agrees to give up pastime: A snake collector whose escaped zebra cobra caused a frenzy for days this summer in a North Carolina neighborhood has pleaded guilty to a charge, agreeing in turn to pay restitution and give up his snakes. Christopher Gifford, 21, had been charged last month with 40 misdemeanors stemming from the venomous snake's escape. Under Friday's agreement in Wake County court, Gifford pleaded guilty to failing to report the missing snake. In exchange, the other 39 counts were dropped. He must pay $13,162 in restitution. The dozens of snakes that he must relinquish will be used for antivenin and cancer research, said Gifford's attorney.
— From news reports