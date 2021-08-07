N.C. snake collector agrees to give up pastime: A snake collector whose escaped zebra cobra caused a frenzy for days this summer in a North Carolina neighborhood has pleaded guilty to a charge, agreeing in turn to pay restitution and give up his snakes. Christopher Gifford, 21, had been charged last month with 40 misdemeanors stemming from the venomous snake's escape. Under Friday's agreement in Wake County court, Gifford pleaded guilty to failing to report the missing snake. In exchange, the other 39 counts were dropped. He must pay $13,162 in restitution. The dozens of snakes that he must relinquish will be used for antivenin and cancer research, said Gifford's attorney.