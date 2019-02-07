FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, a line of mostly students wait to vote at a Texas primary election polling site on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. The ACLU and other groups slammed Texas elections officials who say they found 95,000 people identified as non-citizens who had a matching voter registration record. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton now says many of them could have become citizens and voted legally. (Eric Gay, File/Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ election chief says he immediately gave prosecutors an ultimately flawed list of 58,000 potential noncitizen voters “to get the data in the hands of someone who could do something with it.”

Secretary of State David Whitley spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since his office questioned the citizenship of thousands of Texas voters since 1996. But the state quickly backpedaled after discovering scores of voters were wrongly flagged.

Whitley is facing Senate confirmation for his job. He deflected questions over whether his office made mistakes and had no update on how much the list has shrunk.

President Donald Trump seized on the original announcement to renew his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Civil rights groups have sued the state, launching a new voting rights battle in Texas.

