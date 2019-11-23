According to court documents, Castillo was charged in 2006 with causing injury to a child for the 2004 starvation death of his son, Saul Castillo. He’s also charged with jumping bond. The documents note that Castillo isn’t a U.S. citizen, but they don’t list his native country.
An attorney listed as Castillo’s didn’t immediately reply to a Saturday a voicemail seeking comment.
Castillo is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.
___
Information from: KPRC-TV, http://www.click2houston.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD