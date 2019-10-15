The tape has prompted calls for Bonnen’s resignation. Bonnen said Tuesday “this was nothing more than a political discussion.” He’s previously apologized for “embarrassing” and “hurtful” comments on the tape but didn’t give details.
The meeting happened in June between Bonnen and the leader of a hardline conservative group called Empower Texans. It wasn’t clear whether the hourlong recording was edited.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD