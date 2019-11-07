The encampment site covers 5 acres on the outskirts of downtown. Abbott’s office says the homeless will have access to bathrooms and resources until new shelters open.

Austin has struggled with homelessness like other fast-growing U.S. cities as housing costs skyrocket. On Wednesday, Las Vegas made sleeping on downtown streets illegal over protests about a “war on the poor.”

Homelessness became more visible in Austin this summer after the city allowed public camping.

