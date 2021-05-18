If Jones’ execution is carried out, he would be the first inmate in Texas to receive a lethal injection since the July 8 execution of Billy Joe Wardlow. Four other executions had been set for earlier this year but were either delayed or rescheduled. While Texas has usually been the nation’s busiest death penalty state, in 2020 it executed only three inmates. It was the fewest executions in nearly 25 years, mainly because of the pandemic.