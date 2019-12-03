In its order, the commission said Hensley is violating the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct by “casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.”

Hensley has 30 days to appeal the sanction. She and her attorney have both declined to comment on the commission’s warning.

