Prosecutors say Acosta-Ojeda shot them and then mutilated their bodies before placing them in a shallow grave in his backyard and leaving Zelaya’s head on a nearby walking trail.
Defense attorneys asked for a life sentence, saying Acosta-Ojeda grew up surrounded by violence and a brain injury may have affected him.
Prosecutors say Acosta-Ojeda called the killings retribution for a past drive-by shooting he believed Zelaya participated in.
