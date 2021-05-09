Lopez has been charged with murder and two counts of failing to stop and render aid after he struck three people, including his mother, Crystal Lopez, outside a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Katy early Thursday. Crystal Lopez, 35, died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
A group of people had been outside Pinchy’s Tex-Mex Restaurant at about 1 a.m. on Thursday when they were struck, authorities said. Two people were hospitalized while two others were treated at the scene. Investigators believe the incident began as a fight inside the restaurant that continued in the parking lot.
Homer Lopez initially fled the scene but returned to the parking lot, where he was taken into custody, authorities said.