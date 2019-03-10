CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas man is being accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and another woman after an argument and then firing at police officers before surrendering.

Larry Darnell Moore remained jailed Saturday in the Nueces County Jail on two counts of capital murder.

Police say they were met with gunfire after responding to a call at a Corpus Christi apartment complex Thursday evening.

The 41-year-old Moore allegedly fired upon a patrol vehicle, but no officers were injured.

After Moore was taken into custody, officers discovered the bodies of his girlfriend and another woman in an apartment. The women’s names have not been released.

Moore’s lawyer, Kenneth Botary, tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times it appears Moore and his girlfriend had an argument and “it got out of hand.”



In this Thursday, March 7, 2019, photo, police officers shine their flashlights on evidence markers during an investigation of a shooting in the Northside area of Corpus Christi, Texas. Larry Darnell Moore is facing two counts of suspicion of capital murder and was in Nueces County Jail on Friday. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) (Associated Press)

