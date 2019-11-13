Drownings are not uncommon in this stretch of the Rio Grande, where migrants crossing the border are sometimes swept away by the fast currents in the river and a parallel canal.

But police say that Ghari Ingraham, 39, killed his daughter at their home in El Paso and dumped her body in the water. He later reported her missing.

Ingraham is being held on $750,000 bond. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, according to court

