Swenson is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as he drove the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Swenson was arrested in April 2020. He is believed to have ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.
A grand jury indicted Swenson two months after his arrest and also charged him with attempted murder, and making a terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.
He was allegedly wearing body armor and a large cache of weapons was reportedly recovered from his 2018 Chevy Silverado.
If convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer — the most serious charge — Swenson could face up to life in prison.
Swenson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million.