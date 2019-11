DALLAS — A Texas man previously freed after spending 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of a teenager has been formally exonerated.

The Dallas County district attorney’s office says the state’s top criminal court issued a ruling of “actual innocence” Monday in the case of Quintin Lee Alonzo.

The 39-year-old Alonzo, who was in prison on a life sentence, was released in May 2018. He was convicted of murder in 2003 in the death of 18-year-old Santos Gauna, who was killed when a fight broke out at a Dallas party Alonzo attended.