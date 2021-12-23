Floyd’s name was withdrawn along with two dozen other clemency recommendations that had been submitted by the Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles. In a letter dated Dec. 16, the board told Abbott that it had identified “unexplained departures” from its process of issuing pardons and needed to reconsider some recommendations, including the one for Floyd.
“As a result of the Board’s withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement.
Allison Mathis, a Houston public defender who submitted the pardon application on behalf of Floyd, called the last-minute reversal a “ridiculous farce.”
“It really strains credibility for them to say now that it’s out of compliance, after the board has already voted on it,” she said.
Floyd grew up and was laid to rest in Houston. In June, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for Floyd’s murder.
Pardons restore the rights of the convicted and forgive them in the eyes of the law. But in Floyd’s case, his family and supporters said a posthumous pardon in Texas would show a commitment to accountability.
— Associated Press
Man resentenced on terrorism charge
A Texas man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State militant group was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after the government appealed his previous sentence, saying it was too lenient.
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Eskridge in Houston sentenced Asher Abid Khan, 27, of Spring to also serve 15 years of supervised release, prosecutors said.
Khan pleaded guilty in 2017 to providing material support to the Islamic State. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes later sentenced Khan to 18 months in prison, saying he showed potential for rehabilitation.
The government twice appealed the 18-month sentence before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ordered the judgment reversed and vacated, and the matter reassigned, prosecutors said.
Khan was living in Australia when he and a friend from Texas came up with a plan to travel to Turkey and then to Syria in 2014 to fight for the Islamic State, according to prosecutors. Khan told a recruiter that he wanted to join the Islamic State, prosecutors say.
Khan and his friend met up in Turkey, and Khan gave his friend money, knowing his plans, prosecutors said.
Khan’s family, though, persuaded him to come back to the United States. Prosecutors say that once Khan was home, he put his friend in contact with the recruiter. Prosecutors said the friend’s mother eventually got a message saying that he had died while fighting in Syria.
— Associated Press
New York
No charges for Cuomo over alleged touching
Former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday.
Acting Nassau County district attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”
Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James’s report in August on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report chronicled accusations from 11 women and led to Cuomo’s resignation from office, though he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.
Cuomo was at the state-owned racetrack, home to the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, on Sept. 23, 2019, to break ground on a new arena for the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders. The arena, adjacent to the track’s main grandstand and paddock, opened last month.
The trooper, a member of Cuomo’s security detail, told James’s investigators that Cuomo’s conduct at the event made her feel “completely violated.”
The Nassau County investigation was limited to the encounter at Belmont Park, which is on the county’s border with New York City. Authorities in other parts of the state have been looking into other allegations in James’s report.
— Associated Press