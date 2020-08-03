Outside the house, officers found the boy’s 20-year-old brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to his upper body, according to the statement from Police Chief Cody Phillips. He was arrested and taken to a hospital.
Brito Bruno was being held in the Tarrant County jail Sunday morning on a $250,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Police said they are still investigating the stabbing and haven’t determined a motive.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.