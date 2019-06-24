DALLAS — A Texas man who was accused of killing his adopted daughter has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge the day his trial for capital murder was scheduled to begin.

The Dallas Morning News reports Monday that Wesley Mathews, 39, pleaded guilty to injury to a child by omission, which gives Mathews the chance for a lighter sentence than if he’d been found guilty of capital murder.

Mathews reported to police in October 2017 that his daughter was missing. The body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was found about two weeks later in a culvert near their Richardson home.

Mathews was indicted in January in Sherin’s death. In March, prosecutors dropped a child-abandonment charge against Sherin’s mother, Sini Mathews.

Mathews’ sentencing began Monday after the guilty plea.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.