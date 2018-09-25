HOUSTON — A Houston-area man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl when he was 17.

Ferrell Dardar, now 19, was sentenced after entering his plea Monday. He originally was charged with capital murder in Ava Castillo’s death during a November 2016 attempt to rob her mother as the family unloaded groceries in their apartment parking lot in suburban Houston. Her mother and 10-year-old sister were wounded by gunfire.

Philip Battles, who was 18 when the shooting happened, and Marco Miller, who was 17, remain jailed and await trial on capital murder charges.

Battles, now 20, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Miller, now 19, is due in court on Oct. 4.

