LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Texas man who threatened President Donald Trump from a Louisiana prison has been sentenced to just over three years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Buddy Keith Myers of Gibbs, Texas, was sentenced Monday for threatening the president. He’d faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Myers pleaded guilty Aug. 28.

A statement filed with his plea says he told investigators the threats were serious. It says he wrote letters in 2018, threatening Trump with death or injury. He drafted most on inmate request forms, giving some to officials at Allen Correctional Center and mailing at least one to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

A state prison spokesman says Myers finished a 5-year carjacking sentence while in federal custody for the threats.

