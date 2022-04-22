Texas National Guard soldier drowns trying to save migrant, state officials say

Placeholder while article actions load

Guard soldier drowns trying to save migrant Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Texas National Guard soldier drowned early Friday in the Rio Grande while trying to rescue migrants struggling with swift currents as they crossed the border, according to state officials. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Guard member was part of the border security initiative Operation Lone Star, which was ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott (R). Olivarez said the Guard member was carried away by the current during the rescue attempt near Eagle Pass, Tex., a border city about 140 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Powerful river currents have resulted in at least 10 drownings this week alone, Olivarez said. Eagle Pass officials said that in recent weeks they have seen an increase in crossings from Piedras Negras, Mexico, the city on the opposite side of the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass.

Officials have not recovered the soldier’s body. The Texas Military Department confirmed a soldier disappeared but did not verify reports of a fatality, calling them false.

A Border Patrol dive team and state troopers are assisting in the search.

Jon Anfinsen, local president of the Border Patrol union in the Del Rio sector, said the young soldier reacted when he saw a woman in distress, according to calls he received from agents. The soldier pulled off his armor, put down his rifle and jumped into the river after her.

The woman survived, Anfinsen said. But the soldier has not been seen since.

— Arelis R. Hernández

Ky. man gets life term in killing of deputy

A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the December shooting death of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Ray Tate, who was originally charged with 36 counts, including first-degree murder, aggravated vehicle hijacking and felony possession of a firearm, pleaded guilty to the one count of first-degree murder last month in the slaying of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped the other charges.

Riley had responded to a motorist assist call on Dec. 29 and was found dead a short time later by another officer who had arrived at the scene. Riley’s squad car was later found abandoned on Interstate 64 in eastern Illinois.

Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was arrested that afternoon at a home in nearby Carlyle where Tate allegedly committed a home invasion and took the homeowner hostage.

Tate still faces charges in connection with various crimes he allegedly committed the same day in Missouri. He also could face charges in Jefferson and Wayne counties for allegedly trying to escape this month from the Jefferson County jail.

— Associated Press

