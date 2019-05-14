Spray paint marks the spot at a Houston-area apartment complex in Baytown, Texas, Tuesday, May 14 ,2019, where police say an officer shot and killed a woman after she hit him with his Taser during a struggle, shocking him. Police Lt. Steve Dorris said Tuesday that the officer shot at Pamela Turner after she hit him in the groin with the Taser. Dorris said Turner did not fire the stun gun but it shocked the officer when it struck him. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. (John Mone/Associated Press)

BAYTOWN, Texas — A medical examiner has ruled the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old Houston-area woman by a police officer a homicide.

Online records show the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office found Pamela Turner’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Baytown police have said one of their officers shot Turner Monday night after she shocked him with his own Taser. On Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Dougherty announced that he had called in the Texas Rangers to conduct the investigation with the Harris County district attorney. He said he was calling in the elite Texas Department of Public Safety investigative unit to assure Pamela Turner’s family of a thorough, comprehensive investigation of her death.

A video of the incident shows Turner and the officer struggling after he tries to arrest her. Something flashes as they grapple on the ground, and the officer is seen withdrawing and firing five shots.

The medical examiner’s finding doesn’t indicate a crime was committed.

The Baytown Police Department continues with its internal affairs investigation of the actions of the officer, whose identity hasn’t been revealed.

Meanwhile, a group of demonstrators led by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth rallied Wednesday in protest against the police shooting. The demonstration unfolded in the parking lot of an east Houston department store where Turner was shot.

