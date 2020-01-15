Responding officers chased the stolen car for about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) north on U.S. 287 toward downtown Fort Worth, firing gunshots at the suspect until the car crashed, according to tweets posted by Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas. There was more gunfire until the suspect was found dead in the wrecked car from a gunshot wound, Ennis said. It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.
Williams was hospitalized in stable condition after surgery, said Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.
The suspect’s identity has not been released.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.