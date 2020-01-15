Responding officers chased the stolen car for about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) north on U.S. 287 toward downtown Fort Worth, firing gunshots at the suspect until the car crashed, according to tweets posted by Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas. There was more gunfire until the suspect was found dead in the wrecked car from a gunshot wound, Ennis said. It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.