Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement is concerned about racism and extremists’ use of technology to recruit people.
A shooting on Aug. 3 in the border city of El Paso left 22 people dead. Authorities say the gunman told officers he targeted Mexicans.
On Aug. 31, a gunman killed seven people while driving in the area of Odessa and Midland, firing randomly.
