TEXAS

Armed man headed

to church is arrested

Police in suburban San Antonio said they took into custody an armed man who was wearing police tactical-style clothing and who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill “a prophecy.” Seguin police say a passerby who saw the man Sunday notified authorities.

An off-duty Seguin officer responded to the call and found the man, 33, carrying the loaded handgun, extra ammunition and a face shield. Police said Tony Albert was arrested on a drug charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

CALIFORNIA

Official: Power utility could face charges

California’s attorney general has told a federal judge that it’s possible the state’s largest power utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, could face charges up to murder if investigators find reckless operation of power equipment caused any deadly wildfires in the past two years.

The brief is advisory, and any criminal charges would most likely be filed by county district attorneys, not the state.

NORTH CAROLINA

Lion kills a worker at wildlife conservatory

A lion killed a worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said.

The lion was shot and killed after it attacked the worker in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center in Burlington, the center said in a statement.

A “husbandry team” led by a trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion got loose, the center said. The center says it wasn’t clear how the lion left the area that was supposed to be locked.

N.Y. police will use drone: For the first time, a police drone will be keeping watch over the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. The drone is the latest addition to the New York Police Department's plan to keep revelers safe. About 7,000 police officers will be on duty for the festivities, including counterterrorism teams with long guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Police cars and sand-filled sanitation trucks will be positioned to stop vehicles from driving into the crowd.

