Griffith says the officer incurred minor injuries during the fight. No identities have been released of either man.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, as it does all police-involved shootings in League City. The (Galveston County) Daily News reports the death is the fourth fatal police-involved shooting in the past two years in the city of about 107,000 residents.
