Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.
The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.
The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.
The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.
