His conviction was vacated last year due to DNA evidence.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges Wednesday, citing “passage of time,” testimony recantations from Kussmaul’s three co-defendants and improvements in DNA technology.
The prosecutor also dismissed charges against James Edward Long, Michael Dewayne Shelton and James Wayne Pitts Jr. who were convicted of sexual assault in the attack.
