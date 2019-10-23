Ellisor ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an evaluation that will help determine if Pagourtzis is mentally competent to stand trial next year.
Psychologist Karen Gollaher and Pagourtzis’ defense team have already finished their evaluations.
Pagourtzis’ attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment.
Poehl argued in August that Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since his arrest and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings.
