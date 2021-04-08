Police began looking for the shooter, and by 5 p.m. Buske said “there may be a suspect in custody.”

He said he thinks the suspect was an employee of the company, Kent Moore Cabinets.

Police did not release any other details about the suspect or a motive. The injured include four people with gunshot wounds in critical condition and one person who had an asthma attack, Buske said. All were taken to a hospital.

Several local, state and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the shooting.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Ex-NFL player killed 5

and himself, police say

At least five people were killed, including two children, in what police in York County called a mass shooting that involved a former National Football League player as the suspected gunman.

Four of the victims of the shooting on Wednesday came from what authorities described as a “very prominent and very well-known” family in the Rock Hill community: Robert Lesslie, a 70-year-old doctor; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; and two grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. The fifth victim, James Lewis, 38, of Gastonia, N.C., was working at the home at the time of the shooting. A sixth person with serious gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed in a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday that the suspected gunman was Phillip Adams, a former NFL player who died by suicide early Thursday after an hours-long search by police.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Adams, 32, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Adams was from Rock Hill.

The coroner told WCNC, an NBC affiliate in Charlotte, that Adams was found dead inside his father’s home after a standoff with police.

Adams’s father, Alonzo, told WCNC that his son had been “a good kid. I think the football messed him up.” He said Robert Lesslie had been his doctor a long time ago and that “they were good folks down there. We’re going to keep them in our prayers.”

Phillip Adams, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, played for six teams over six seasons, last playing for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He had no previous criminal record.

The Lesslie family has been a mainstay in the Rock Hill community for 40 years, and Robert Lesslie founded Riverview House Calls and Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care. According to the medical center’s website, the doctor and his wife had four children and eight grandchildren.