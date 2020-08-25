Lewandowski told investigators that someone told her something worse would happen if she didn’t kill the girl, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. She told investigators she killed the girl on Sunday night to save her.
Tiffani Butler, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said the agency has had previous involvement with the family dating back to a year ago but did not disclose any details regarding their history.
Lewandowski faces a capital murder charge.
