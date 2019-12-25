Mexico has strict laws against entering the country with guns or ammunition.

Castellano said she spent Monday night sleeping on a couch with her 9-year-old daughter in a government office and gave a statement Tuesday to someone she believed to be a prosecutor, then was allowed to leave a few hours later. The prosecutor’s office in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Man fatally stabs woman, injures teen

A man killed a woman in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home at one point in an attack that also critically injured a teenager, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her stomach and chest after the attack shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Fern Rock neighborhood, police said. She was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medial Center.

A 14-year-old boy found inside the home with a stab wound to his right thigh was taken by police to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. WPVI-TV reported, citing police, that six children ranging in age from 8 to 16 were in the home at the time of the attack. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested. The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Woman, children found dead in Boston

A woman and two young children were found dead on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage Wednesday.

The identities of the victims, as well as the woman’s relationship to the children, who Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said appeared to be under age 5, had not been determined. News video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors standing open, on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station. Gross said there were two car seats in the vehicle.

— Associated Press

Police shoot man in Oklahoma City standoff: Two Oklahoma City police officers opened fire on a man armed with a gun, killing him, after a two-hour standoff in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, police said. Police Capt. Larry Withrow said the 60-year-old man who was killed Tuesday evening also shot and wounded a female hostage who was in the driver's seat of a vehicle with him. The man, identified as Elray Barber, died at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Withrow said.

Washington reenactment returns after years: Thousands turned out Wednesday in Washington Crossing, Pa., to watch the annual reenactment of George Washington's daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776 — the first time the crossing was completed in three years because of a string of bad weather .

— Associated Press

Body of U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan returned: The remains of a 33-year-old American soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan were returned to the United States on Wednesday, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, N.J., was killed Monday in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban has asserted responsibility for the attack.

— Associated Press

