Man who has lived in Hennepin County for 71 years, except for his time in the military. He and and his wife are retired. He worked for same company for 30 years, and retired as global business manager. He’s been married 48 years and has four kids and five grandkids. He has a master’s degree in business administration. He was a Marine for six years and is active in organizations related to his children and his grandkids, the VFW and he spends free time traveling and doing things with his grandkids.