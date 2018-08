In this undated photo provided ABC, Becca Kufrin, left, drinks with Garrett Yrigoyen in an episode of the “The Bachelorette”. Kufrin celebrated her engagement to Yrigoyen, capping the Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, finale on ABC following the usual tears and drama. (Paul Hebert/ABC via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — “The Bachelorette” has chosen.

Becca Kufrin celebrated her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, capping Monday’s finale on ABC following the usual tears and drama.

It came down to Yrigoyen and Blake Hortsmann.

She told Hortsmann he made her “hopeful again” and knew he’d be a partner and teammate. But she thought there was “just a better fit for us out there.”

She told Yrigoyen he was the first guy who she wrote about in her journal and that he reminded her of her dad.

The couple discussed a controversy over Yrigoyen apologizing and deleting his Instagram account after liking posts that mocked transgender people and feminists.

Kufrin said she didn’t condone the situation, but she said Yrigoyen stands by his apology.

