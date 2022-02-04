He was certain that the third film, “Jackass 3D,” released in 2010 and filmed when he was newly sober, was their last. In fact, he’s been certain that every film has been their last —Knoxville has always made a point of saying so in interviews. So he wasn’t expecting “the captain,” as he calls Knoxville, to propose a fourth. It had been 10 years and they were all now in their late 40s and early 50s. He worried a bit that it might be “creepy” for an audience to see them getting hurt like they used to.