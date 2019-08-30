In this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 photo, Jessica Armesto holds her one-year-old daughter, Mila’s, at their home in Miami. Jessica was hoping that Mila could meet a real-life Minnie Mouse at Disney World before Hurricane Dorian derailed her plans. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane. (Marcus Lim/Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Force is strong with Disney and Star Wars, but it may be no match for Hurricane Dorian.

Expected to make landfall in Florida sometime next week, Dorian couldn’t come at a more inopportune time for Walt Disney World.

The theme park resort just opened its most anticipated major new addition in decades: “Star Wars — Galaxy’s Edge.” Disney World also kicked off its annual Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, and its annual Mickey’s Not-so-Scary Halloween Party is revving up.

Disney World, which can host more than 300,000 visitors a day, has closed the gates to its four parks during past hurricanes.

Disney World hotels remained open during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, but the parks closed briefly.

So far, no closures have been announced.

