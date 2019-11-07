The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and a separate Specialist Prosecutor’s Office were established in 2015 to examine war crimes allegations against the separatist KLA in fighting against the bloody Serb crackdown that ended after NATO intervention in 1999.

The court has raised no charges so far.

Kosovo held snap elections last month after outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned when he was summoned for questioning by the court.

