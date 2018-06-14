WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Latest on the shooting of two adults and two children outside a suburban Denver dental office (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Authorities say a person of interest is in custody following the shooting of two adults and two children in a suburban Denver parking lot.

Westminster police say they located the vehicle that left the scene of Thursday afternoon’s shooting, and investigators are interviewing the driver. Police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke did not say what led to the shooting or release the conditions of the victims.

Police officers surrounded the complex that holds several dental offices, using yellow tape to block access to the area and placing evidence markers. The shooting happened about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

This story’s headline has been updated to remove reference to “fatal.” The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately known.

4:40 p.m.

Authorities say two adults and two children have been shot in a parking lot behind a Colorado’s dentist’s office.

Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke says the suspect in the shootings is at large. The Denver Post reports that the condition of the injured adults and children was not known.

Spottke says the shootings happened Thursday around 3 p.m.

Video footage at the scene showed police focusing on an office complex that holds several dental offices. The area is about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

