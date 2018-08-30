This aerial frame grab from video by WFLD-TV in Chicago shows rescue personnel at the scene where several people were reported trapped inside a Chicago water reclamation plant after a fire and possible explosion caused part of the building’s roof to collapse Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (WFLD-TV via AP) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Latest on a roof collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Ten people have been seriously injured after an explosion at a Chicago water reclamation plant that authorities say may have been caused by a buildup of methane gas.

Chicago Fire Department officials say two of the 10 had to be rescued from the rubble after the explosion caused a section of the building’s roof to collapse around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters pulled one person out shortly after the collapse. Commissioner Jose Santiago says it took about two hours to rescue the second person, who was “buried and entombed” by fallen debris. Paramedics attended to the man, who suffered a broken jaw and leg, until he could be extricated.

The other people who were injured were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.

Authorities are investigating whether the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane, a byproduct of the treatment process.

1 p.m.

Authorities say at least eight people were injured after an explosion caused a section of roof to collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt tells the Chicago Tribune all of the injured were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. At least two had been reported trapped inside the building on the city’s far South Side when the explosion occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday at the one-story brick building.

Firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building shortly after the collapse. The Fire Department later asked television stations to keep their helicopters away from the scene because the noise was making it difficult for firefighters to hear if anyone was still inside.

The cause of the explosion is unclear.

11:45 a.m.

Fire crews are responding to a report of people trapped inside a Chicago water reclamation plant after a fire and possible explosion caused part of the building’s roof to collapse.

WLS-TV reports firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building on the city’s South Side.

Officials have said two to three people may have been trapped inside the building.

A fire department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

