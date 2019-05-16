RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Latest on a military jet that crashed into a Southern California warehouse (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

A fire official says a dozen people have been treated for exposure to debris after an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a Southern California warehouse without causing major injuries.

Authorities say the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety Thursday afternoon when his California Air National Guard jet developed hydraulic problems while landing at March Reserve Air Force Base east of Los Angeles. The jet plowed through the roof of a large warehouse near the base.

State fire Capt. Fernando Herrera says a sprinkler system quickly doused a small fire.

An area near the warehouse is evacuated and a nearby freeway is closed until the jet’s weaponry and ordnance can be rendered safe.

___

4:50 p.m.

Authorities say an F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse just outside of Southern California’s March Air Reserve Base.

Maj. Perry Covington, director of public affairs at the base, says the pilot ejected before the crash Thursday and was not hurt.

Television news shows a large hole in the roof of the building east of Los Angeles. Covington says there are no injuries on the ground.

Officials say the plane is assigned to the Air National Guard.

Interstate 215, which runs near the base, is closed in both directions.

