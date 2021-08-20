Australia could not evacuate parts of Afghanistan beyond the Kabul airport, he added.
“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” Morrison said. The government has not commented on media reports that Australia plans to evacuate 600 Australians and Afghans.
___
MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:
— Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom
— Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE
— US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles, glitches
— Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll
— Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul
— Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
— Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule
___
— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan